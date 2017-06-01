Tiger Woods Didn't Party with Me Before DUI! Model Shoots Down Rumors

Laci Kay Somers wants no part of a Tiger Woods scandal ... the wildly popular, and smoking hot, Instagram model is denying rumors she was hanging with him prior to his DUI arrest.

Laci tells TMZ ... multiple reports claiming she was in Florida Sunday night with Tiger are completely false. She insists she was in L.A. all weekend with her mom, and more to the point ... she's NEVER met Tiger.

Fact is, Laci fits the mold -- smoking hot blonde a la Tiger's current squeeze Kristin Smith ... not to mention Lindsey Vonn and Elin Nordegren. However, the model, who has 8 million IG followers, says she has zero history with him ... no phone calls, no texts, no sliding up in the DMs.

She has no clue how the rumor started, but we'll say this ... Tiger's done worse.