Tyler Shields Stands by Beheaded, Bloody Trump Art

EXCLUSIVE

Tyler Shields is not flinching from critics who have condemned his photo shoot with Kathy Griffin.

Shields emerged from hiding for a late-night ice cream run at Gelson's supermarket in L.A., and made it clear he would not apologize. He says artists need balls ... they have to stand by their work even if they face a torrent of criticism.

Tyler made it clear there may be more down the pike ... he will not censor himself in future photo shoots.