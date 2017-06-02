Jay Z Jets to L.A. ... After NBA Finals

You know you're a baller when ... you sit courtside at Game 1 of the NBA Finals in the Bay Area -- then hop in a private jet so you can be in L.A. in time for dinner.

That's what Jay Z did on Thursday -- and we've got the footage.

Jay and Kevin Hart had a blast together at the game -- after flying to the Bay Area together on a private jet. After the game, he took his own plane back to L.A.

We later saw Jay walking into Craig's in West Hollywood around 10:30 -- and we're told he hung out there until 2 AM. Our sources say he was chatting it up with Young Thug.

