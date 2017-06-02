Rudy Gay Outraged At Racism Against LeBron ... 'It's Sad'

EXCLUSIVE

Add NBA star Rudy Gay to the list of people completely disgusted by the racist vandalism at LeBron James' house ... telling TMZ Sports that type of ignorance has no place in 2017.

We broke the story ... LeBron's Brentwood home was vandalized early Wednesday morning by racists who spray painted the n-word across an entrance gate.

James touched on the matter in a press conference, reminding the world that even rich and famous black athletes can still experience racism.

The slur has been painted over and the cops are investigating -- but when we got Gay leaving Warwick in L.A. he was outraged that the incident could still happen in today's day and age.

I think we all are.