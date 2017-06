Scott Disick Bombarded with Girl Q's After Returning from Cannes

Scott Disick had a rough landing when a photog gave him the 3rd degree minutes after he touched down in L.A.

Scott arrived at LAX Friday looking the worse for wear ... in no mood to answer questions. He was asked about all the girls, Kourtney Kardashian in particular, and rehab ... among other things.

After Scott's escapades in Cannes, he's got problems on the home front. As we reported, Kourtney wants a sobriety check before he sees the kids, and the Kardashian fam has cut him off.