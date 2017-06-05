A smokin' hot model who can throw a football?? Yes.
Here's Danny Amendola teaching his ridiculously attractive Miss Universe girlfriend, Olivia Culpo, how to get a tight spiral over the weekend. The video (from our friends at NESN) is awesome.
Danny and the former Miss USA winner were participating in Tom Brady's Best Buddies Challenge at Harvard Stadium -- a fundraiser for special needs kids. The event was awesome and Olivia and Danny made sure the kids had a great time.
Brady's Patriots teammates Jimmy Garoppolo, Julian Edelman and Chris Hogan were also in attendance for the charity flag football game ... as well as celebs Carl Lewis, Jason Lewis and Charlotte McKinney.
The pregame warm-up must've worked ... 'cause Amendola ended up picking off TB12 for a pick-6 during the game.