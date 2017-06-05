Halle Berry I'm Not Pregnant, Dammit!!!

Halle Berry is not pregnant ... repeat, not pregnant ... this according to reliable sources very close to the actress.

This pic raised some eyebrows over the weekend, but Halle shot the rumors down, saying, "Can a girl have some steak and fries??"

Now, she could be lying, but we know she's telling people super close to her it's not true, and she's not really dating anyone anyway.

The 50-year-old has 2 kids.

Saturday night, Halle was serenaded by Common at the 16th Annual Chrysalis Butterfly Ball.