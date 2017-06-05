Ghost Ship Fire Landlord Arrested for Fatal Blaze

Derick Almena, the landlord at the Oakland warehouse that went up in flames, killing 36 people, has been arrested for the fire.

Alameda County prosecutors announced Almena's arrest -- along with Max Harris, who was reportedly a tenant at the art commune known as the Ghost Ship.

Both men are being charged with 36 counts of involuntary manslaughter. The District Attorney says they "knowingly created a fire trap." His bond is set at $1,080,000.

The warehouse burned down in December during an EDM concert. Based on photos and videos, the building was packed with tons of old art pieces, furniture and wooden cargo pallets -- all of which fueled the flames.

Almena had angrily claimed the building was "up to code" during an interview on NBC's 'Today.'