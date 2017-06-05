Breaking News
Derick Almena, the landlord at the Oakland warehouse that went up in flames, killing 36 people, has been arrested for the fire.
Alameda County prosecutors announced Almena's arrest -- along with Max Harris, who was reportedly a tenant at the art commune known as the Ghost Ship.
Both men are being charged with 36 counts of involuntary manslaughter. The District Attorney says they "knowingly created a fire trap." His bond is set at $1,080,000.
The warehouse burned down in December during an EDM concert. Based on photos and videos, the building was packed with tons of old art pieces, furniture and wooden cargo pallets -- all of which fueled the flames.
Almena had angrily claimed the building was "up to code" during an interview on NBC's 'Today.'