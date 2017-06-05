'Bachelorette' Rachel Lindsay Cuts 'Whaboom' & Blake 'Clowns' Make Awkward Exit

Rachel Lindsay was done with the 'Whaboom' guy, Lucas, and his arch-nemesis, Blake, on "The Bachelorette" ... but they weren't done clowning each other.

After each guy got stiffed in Monday night's rose ceremony, Lucas and Blake went after each other. They've beefed all season, but instead of going out with a brawl -- or even clever insults -- they traded goofy-as-hell shots.

Lots of yelling back and forth, and playground mocking ... but Lucas didn't even get in 1 last WHABOOM!

Honestly, we got enough in episode 1.