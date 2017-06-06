Derek Fisher DUI Crash Photos, The Violent Wreckage (PHOTO GALLERY)

Derek Fisher DUI Crash Photos ... Violent Wreckage

Derek Fisher is incredibly lucky to be alive ... judging by the photos of the SUV he wrecked during his DUI crash Sunday morning.

TMZ Sports obtained photos of the wreckage -- which shows smashed out windows on the passenger and driver's side of the 2015 Cadillac Escalade he was driving at the time.

You can also see the airbags that were deployed -- which likely had a role in saving his life.

As we previously reported, Fisher crashed into a rail on the 101 Freeway around 3 AM and flipped the SUV -- while his girlfriend, Gloria Govan, was in the car. Both miraculously walked away with no injuries.

Fisher was arrested for DUI. He later vowed the situation would never happen again.