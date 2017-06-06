Milo Yiannopoulos Fan Sues UC Berkeley for $23 Mil ... Protesters Attacked Me!

EXCLUSIVE

1:57 PM -- A spokesperson for the university tells TMZ it intends to vigorously defend its actions and it looks forward to "contesting this collection of false claims." The school adds, "We are confident that UCPD's actions will be vindicated against the plaintiff's uninformed allegations." A Milo Yiannopoulos fan blames UC Berkeley for allowing protesters to attack her when she showed up to hear Milo's speech ... and now she wants the university to pay up.

Kiara Robles, a Berkeley student, says she showed up for the right-wing commentator's speech back in February, but it was canceled when protests erupted on campus. In docs, obtained by TMZ, she says 15 minutes after arriving ... she was attacked with "extremely painful pepper spray" by masked and unmasked assailants.

She claims there was zero police presence where the attack happened, and her attackers were able to escape.

Robles isn't just going after the university either. She's also suing Berkeley's president, chancellor, regents chair ... also the city's mayor, police chief, the California Democratic Party chairman and Congresswoman Nancy Pelosi.

Robles accuses school officials of "willfully withholding police manpower" because they disagree with conservative viewpoints. As for how Pelosi's been dragged into this -- Robles says she's suing her for assault because Pelosi advocates "violence toward President Trump supporters."

Robles wants damages in excess of $23 million.

We've reached out to UC Berkeley and Pelosi's office, so far no word back.