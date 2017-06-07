Dave Bautista Says Homophobes Can 'Suck My Balls'

Dave Bautista Homophobes Can 'Suck My Balls'

"Guardians of the Galaxy" star Dave Bautista says he's the "proud son of a lesbian" -- and invites anyone who has a problem with that to "suck my balls."

The ex-WWE superstar has a been a warrior for LGBTQ rights -- and really, equality all around (see his response to the LeBron James vandalism). And when a fan on Twitter thanked him for his support, Drax the Destroyer came with the best response ever.

"Obviously no thnx necessary but I appreciate the acknowledgement. Proud son of a lesbian and anyone who has issue w/ that can suck my balls."

Bautista has talked about his mother before -- most memorably when Manny Pacquiao compared LGBTQ people to animals.

"My mom happens to be a lesbian so I don't f**king take that sh*t," Dave told us last year ... "If anyone called my mother an animal I'd stick my foot in his ass."