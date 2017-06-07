Gucci Mane & Fiancee Score $1 Mil Wedding For BET Reality Show

EXCLUSIVE

Gucci Mane and his fiancee, Keyshia Ka'oir, are about to get what every soon-to-be married couple wants -- a whole lotta cash for their wedding.

The rapper and his longtime girl landed a $650k contract with BET for a reality show leading up to their nuptials -- $400k for him and $250k for her ... according to sources close to the deal. We're told the network will also cover the cost of their wedding ... which will be around $1 million!

The TV series will document the lives of Gucci and Keyshia leading up to the nuptials October 17. It's slated for 8 episodes and will feature bachelor and bachelorette parties. Filming begins in a few weeks.

Our sources say VH1 was the front-runner to nab the show, but BET swooped in with a much better offer. We're told the plan is for the wedding to go down in Miami ... with around 200 guests.

You may recall ... Mane proposed to Ka'oir on the kiss cam at an Atlanta Hawks game, so it's clear they don't mind the public attention.