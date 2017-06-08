Prez Trump Will Get Most of D.C. Plowed During Comey Testimony!

EXCLUSIVE

President Trump's quick fingers and James Comey's testimony will combine to turn half the nation's capital into heavy day drinkers ... according to U.S. Congressman Peter King.

We got the Rep. from NY outside Capitol Hill, and asked what he thought about a D.C. bar promotion -- offering a drink on the house every time Trump tweets a shot at Comey during the former FBI Director's Senate testimony.

King knows the Prez pretty well, and gave us the over/under ... on when he thinks viewers will be under the table.