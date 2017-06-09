Casey Anthony Parents About to Lose Family Home in Foreclosure

Casey Anthony is having a good time these days -- hanging out in restaurants and bars with friends -- but her parents have fallen on hard times, because we've learned their home is on the brink of foreclosure.

Cynthia and George Anthony own a home in Orlando, FL, but they've fallen hopelessly behind in mortgage payments -- they haven't made one in more than 6 years.

According to new legal docs, obtained by TMZ, U.S. Bank has now made its move to get the house back, claiming the parents of the woman acquitted of killing her child owe more than $128,000, plus interest.

Cynthia is the one who got the loan and is listed on the title, so she's the one the bank is going after.