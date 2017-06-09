Breaking News
President Trump and James Comey's blood feud is just getting started, because POTUS says he's willing to shoot down the ex-FBI Director's testimony ... under oath.
The Prez held a news conference in the Rose Garden and, naturally, got peppered with questions about Comey. He insisted he NEVER demanded a loyalty oath from Comey ... and even further said, "Who would do that? I hardly know the man."
He also insinuated there very well might be recordings of his and Comey's convos ... and he might be willing to let them go public.