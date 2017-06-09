President Trump I'll Say It Under Oath ... Comey Lied About Me

Breaking News

President Trump and James Comey's blood feud is just getting started, because POTUS says he's willing to shoot down the ex-FBI Director's testimony ... under oath.

The Prez held a news conference in the Rose Garden and, naturally, got peppered with questions about Comey. He insisted he NEVER demanded a loyalty oath from Comey ... and even further said, "Who would do that? I hardly know the man."

He also insinuated there very well might be recordings of his and Comey's convos ... and he might be willing to let them go public.