Gloria Allred Phone Gets Her Tossed Permanently From Cosby Courtroom

Breaking News

Gloria Allred, much like the postman, rings twice ... and it cost her a seat inside Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial.

Allred's phone rang in the middle of the trial Friday, just as it did Wednesday. She bolted from the court when it happened, but the damage was done. The judge has now banished her to an overflow room set up for public viewing of the proceedings.

Court officials tell TMZ ... if her phone rings in that room, she'll be permanently ejected from the courthouse altogether.

Gloria, who's repping some Cosby accusers (not Andrea Constand), caught a first-time offender break earlier in the week, but she's playing with fire now.

Vibrate, Gloria. Vibrate.