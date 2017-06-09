John Madden Marshawn Could Be Huge for Raiders

Breaking News

John Madden says Marshawn Lynch could be a game changer for the Oakland Raiders -- and kinda took a shot at Pete Carroll in the process!

The NFL legend and former Raiders coach was asked why bringing Beast Mode to the Silver and Black would be a big deal. Here's what he said:

"One of the worst things in pro football now is short-yardage and goal line offense," John said.

"Teams can’t get 1st downs by running and they get down on the goal line and they’re down there on the 1-yard line throwing the ball! What’s that about?!"

BOOM! (Super Bowl 49 anyone?)

"I think if Marshawn Lynch can take them out of that, if he can get 1st downs on third downs, and if he can get touchdowns on goal line, that’ll be a great big deal for the Raiders."