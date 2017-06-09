Nasty Gal/#Girlboss Author Divorce Final Pays Ex a Pittance

Nasty Gal founder Sophia Amoruso is officially single again, and it hardly cost her anything.

We've learned a judge just granted her a divorce from Joel Jarek DeGraff. The couple was only married for a year, and they had an ironclad prenup before marrying in June 2015.

Sophia, who is repped by disso queen Laura Wasser, will pay DeGraff $30,000. In return, DeGraff agreed to waive spousal support. She also paid him $18k for rent on his new pad.

DeGraff gets to keep his 2014 Volvo, and that's about it.

Sophia, who also wrote #Girlboss, created Nasty Gal before the couple married, so that money was always off the table. The prenup kept all of her earnings separate.

Girl boss to the core.