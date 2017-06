Christina El Moussa Date Night with New BF

EXCLUSIVE

Christina El Moussa's officially off the market ... we got the first pic of her out with her new man.

The "Flip or Flop" star had date night with her new bf -- an Orange County businessman named Doug -- in Costa Mesa Friday night. The 2 hit up Mastro's Steakhouse.

Christina was previously linked to NHL player Nate Thompson ... but said it was nothing serious.

As for Christina's ex, sources close to Tarek tell us ... rumors of his jealousy are untrue and he's happy if she's happy.