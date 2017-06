Aaron Carter I Won't Pack Heat at L.A. Pride ... Emotions Got Me

EXCLUSIVE

Aaron Carter regrets suggesting he'll not only pack heat at the L.A. Gay Pride Parade this weekend, but he'd shoot anyone who came for his fans.

Aaron told TMZ Thursday he's ready to fight terrorists with his own brand of terror ... a gun, which he's more than willing to use.

But later Friday he moonwalked his statement back, saying emotions got the best of him.

Aaron will perform at the parade, which is expected to draw hundreds of thousands of people. Security is super tight.