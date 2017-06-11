Kickboxing Fight Ends in Cheap Shot Knockout ... And Brutal Attack

Murthel Groenhart KO's Harut Grigorian and then gets assaulted in the ring. Protect yourself at all times. Chaos. #GLORY42 pic.twitter.com/LraVpsL8HL — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) June 10, 2017

A cheap shot during a kickboxing bout left one fighter knocked out cold and the other with a possible broken jaw.

Murthel Groenhart and Harut Grigorian were in the first round of their fight at Glory 42 in Paris, when for some reason Grigorian turned his back and began walking to his corner, and Groenhart landed a vicious haymaker and it was lights out for Grigorian. Fans then rushed the ring to attack Groenhart.

In the end, Groenhart got the win by knockout.