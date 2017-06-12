1-800-Flowers Sued Your Vase Imploded on me And Now My Life's a Mess

EXCLUSIVE

1-800-Flowers may be in hot water after one of its vases imploded in a customer's hands ... so claims the customer in a new lawsuit.

Martha Nippert claims she suffered a "severe and debilitating laceration of a tendon in her middle finger" when a flower-filled vase delivered to her home shattered in her hands.

She says when the flowers were delivered she removed the arrangement from its packaging and took it to her kitchen sink, adding fresh water -- up to the halfway point on the vase. She says she put her hands on the vase to carry it to the dining room, and that's when it imploded.

Nippert says the injury was devastating, in no small part because she's a professional illustrator and designer and lost work. She also says the surgeon told her she'll never regain full range of motion.

That's not all. She says she couldn't nurse her newborn because she was on pain meds. And it was virtually impossible for her to do simple household chores with only her left arm.

We've reached out to 1-800-Flowers, so far no word back.