Christopher Darden Baby Mama's Threatening My Life ... 'I Will Get You, Bitch!'

EXCLUSIVE

Former O.J. Simpson prosecutor Christopher Darden says his baby mama's on a mission to destroy him, and he's turned over a slew of emails to cops to prove it.

Darden told LAPD he believes Celia Smith has been firing off very threatening, and colorful emails since October 2015. One from December 2016 reads ... "You AIDS having Bitch I promise I'm coming for you and you better not come near my daughter. I will GET YOU BITCH."

Another email says, "My life's mission is to destroy you bitch and I won't stop until it happens I promise you."

TMZ broke the story ... Darden got a restraining order last year against Smith, with whom he has a daughter ... claiming she was unstable, threatening and in need of psychiatric treatment.

He wants police to trace the emails to find out if Smith is behind the threats.