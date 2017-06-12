Gisele 'Taxi' Getaway Car Owner Wants It In Museum After It Saved His Life

EXCLUSIVE

Gisele Bundchen's baller ride from her co-starring role in the 2004 movie, "Taxi," has a shot at history after saving its owner's life ... at least that's what the owner wants to see happen.

Gisele made her acting debut as a bank robber -- opposite Jimmy Fallon and Queen Latifah -- and drove a bad ass 2003 BMW 760 Li for the role. 10 years later, Zach Schwatz from NY bought the whip for $14,500 from a production staffer. He got it with a new white paint job.

Cut to last week, when Zach crashed his prized beamer into a tree. He suffered 2 broken feet and banged his head around, but believes it would've been way worse in a lesser ride. He's expected to make a full recovery, but the car's dunzo.

Zach wants his baby to be preserved in the Museum of the Moving Image -- instead of ending up on a scrap heap. He's contacted the museum about making the donation, but hasn't heard back yet.

Maybe they saw the movie. Just sayin' ...