Hunter Renfrow On Trump Shout-Out: 'Pretty Cool!'

How did it feel when President Trump told Hunter Renfrow he was "lucky" he caught the game-winning TD in the National Championship game???

"I guess it was lucky, if he said it was lucky!"

That's what the Clemson WR told TMZ Sports on his way out of the White House moments ago after being honored by the President of the United States.

The 21-year-old said the whole experience was "pretty cool" -- and then explained what it's like to have an entire day named after you!

(FYI, Jan. 24 was Hunter Renfrow Day in Surfside Beach, S.C. -- near where Hunter grew up).

