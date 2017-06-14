'BiP' Star DeMario Jackson What ... Me Worry?

"Bachelor in Paradise" star DeMario Jackson certainly doesn't look like a man in the middle of a serious reality TV controversy.

DeMario was out with a bunch of his friends Tuesday night as the group hit up Saint & Second in Long Beach. He appeared pretty loose ... never mind the controversy surrounding him and co-star Corinne Olympios.

As we reported ... DeMario wants the pool sex video released because he feels he did nothing wrong.

And he's sure acting like it ... bro-ing it out over food and drinks.