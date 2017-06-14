Bow Wow Yes, Fan Chase Was the Real Deal ... I'm Laughing at Haters

EXCLUSIVE

Bow Wow is sticking to his story ... that pack of rabid fans really was on his tail, and no ... he did NOT pay them. In other words -- NO #BowWowChallenge.

We talked to Shad Moss on TMZ Live and he broke down the story behind that viral video of screaming fans in Charlotte. He's seen all the haters come for him on the Internet ... and even understands why they'd be skeptical.

But Shad's finally able to laugh along with all the Bow Wow Challenge memes and videos on social media. So, he's not really sweating the haters.

However, he did offer an explanation for the private jet post that started the whole thing, and claims it was all about his mood.

If you're still skeptical, we get it -- but props to Bow Wow for addressing it. For real.