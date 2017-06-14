Hollywood Hair Guru Ken Pavés Husband Files for Divorce

EXCLUSIVE

Ken Pavés -- hair guru for the likes of David and Victoria Beckham, Eva Longoria and more -- has a split end problem ... his husband's filing for divorce.

Martin William Pavés filed docs earlier this week but it appears the marriage had been on the rocks for some time -- he lists the date of separation as June 20, 2016.

In the docs, obtained by TMZ, Martin cites irreconcilable differences. He is requesting Ken pay spousal support. They got married March 2012 and have no children.

Ken owns a super trendy salon in WeHo and has a hand in several other businesses. He's also made cameos in movies with Jessica Simpson and J Lo.