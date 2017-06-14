Ex-'Y&R' Actor Corey Sligh Indicted For Child Molestation

Actor Corey Sligh ﻿has been indicted by a federal grand jury on 2 felony counts of child molestation ... TMZ has learned.

The grand jury handed down the indictment against the former extra on "The Young and the Restless." His arraignment will be held next month.

In docs obtained by TMZ, Corey allegedly made the victim "touch his penis with her hand and himself touch her ... with intent to arouse, satisfy the sexual desires of the accused."

We broke the story ... Corey was arrested and booked for child molestation in his home state of Georgia back in November 2016. We were told the alleged victim was a girl who was under 10 at the time.

If convicted, the offense carries a sentence of up to 20 years in prison.