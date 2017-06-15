Mayweather vs. McGregor Brothels Cashin' In On Super Fight ... We'll Go Down For The Count!

EXCLUSIVE

Conor McGregor ain't the only one hoping to last 12 rounds in Vegas ... 2 of Nevada's most famous brothels are already prepping for the onslaught of horny people lookin' for legal action while in town for the big fight.

Both the world famous BunnyRanch and Sherri's Ranch launched super fight packages minutes after Conor and Floyd made the fight official.

Sherri's is offering the ultimate VIP(enis) package ... for a mere $100K, john's will get 2 tickets to the fight along with some pre-fight action with all 24 girls on staff.

The BunnyRanch has deals too ... owner Dennis Hof says he's running a 2-for-1 special -- 2 girls for the price of 1.

Remember, prostitution is legal in the state of Nevada ... but only in regulated brothels.

No doubt sex workers from all over the world will flock to Vegas to try and capitalize as well -- but it's enter at your own risk.