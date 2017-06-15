PGA Star Davis Love III Caddies For Son's U.S. Open Debut

PGA Star Davis Love III Daddy Caddies For Son's U.S. Open Debut

Golf star Davis Love III didn't make the cut for the U.S. Open this year, but he'll still be hittin' the links ... as a caddie for his son's PGA debut!!

24-year-old Davis Love IV -- aka Dru -- picked his dad to play wing man for his first tournament as a pro ... flippin' the duo's usual roles just in time for Father's Day weekend.

The older Love has competed in 23 U.S. Opens and has served as a captain for the Ryder Cup team ... so Dru's hoping to capitalize on his experience.

Love IV just finished his college career at Alabama and qualified as an alternate for the tourney.

Make dad proud, Dru.