Justin Bieber I'm Pumped for Retirement ... My New Ink Proves It!

Justin Bieber got himself some fresh ink to celebrate his golden years! Seriously, he can't wait to turn 70.

Justin and some friends got matching tattoos that say, "Better at 70" ... and he's got a whole philosophy behind it.

The 23-year-old admits he's made mistakes and "wasted a lot of time," but it all just makes him want to be better. His new motto is, "For me personally I want to work everyday to be BETTER at 70."

Sounds like a big fat juicy rationalization, but we'll go with it.

Just 47 years to go!