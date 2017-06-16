Chris Brown No Domestic Violence Classes Required

EXCLUSIVE

4:35 PM PT -- Chris does NOT have to attend a year of counseling. The court tells us there was a clerical error in the documents. Chris Brown needs an education in preventing domestic violence, and the judge in the Karrueche Tran case gave him a full year of it ... TMZ has learned.

According to court docs, Brown has to complete a 52-week batterer intervention program. The judge's ruling came after Karrueche testified in Thursday's restraining order hearing.

As we reported, the judge also ruled Chris has to stay away from Karrueche for the next 5 years.

He's no stranger to counseling sessions. After his Rihanna conviction, Chris had to attend domestic violence counseling -- and later, when he violated probation in that case, he was forced to attend anger management.