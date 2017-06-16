TMZ

Lingerie Football Fight Ends in 1-Punch KO

Legends Football League Brutal KO Blow ... in Lingerie Game

6/16/2017 3:03 PM PDT

Ever see a chick in a thong knock another chick out on her ass with one punch?! 

Well, good news ... it finally happened during a Legends Football League game.

The bad ass with the iron fist is Amanda Hogan -- a defensive back for the Omaha Heart who just got burned for a TD by the Pittsburgh Rebellion.

For some reason, injured Pittsburgh RB Sonya Osselborn -- leg brace and all -- came limping over to get in Hogan's face ... and that's when Hogan unleashed the fury.

The Omaha slugger uncorked a straight right, planting a disoriented Osselborn square on her butt. 

It's violence meets sexy meets athleticism.

Enjoy.

