Steph Curry Turns Up In Hollywood ... With Drake's Dad

EXCLUSIVE

Steph Curry touched down in Hollywood on Thursday -- and hit the L.A. club scene with Drake's dad ... and TMZ Sports has the video.

The Golden State Warriors star hit up Delilah nightclub with his wife, Ayesha, and some friends to party with the likes of Utah Jazz star Rudy Gobert and others.

There was even a cameo by the sick gold Bugatti that Jamie Foxx was driving around in recently -- unclear if Foxx made it to the party.

Drake's dad told us the rapper was in the building -- he rented out a private room (why not?).

As for Steph's teammates -- a bunch of the guys, including Draymond Green and Kevin Durant -- flew to Vegas and partied with G-Eazy Thursday night night.

We're told they're expected to be VIP guests at the Ward-Kovalev fight on Saturday.

To the victors ...