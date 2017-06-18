TMZ

Arnold Schwarzenegger Is Going to Mayweather vs. McGregor Fight

6/18/2017 12:50 AM PDT
EXCLUSIVE

Floyd Mayweather can already count on 1 ticket sold to his superfight with Conor McGregor -- with Arnold Schwarzenegger telling TMZ Sports, "I'll be there!" 

Ahnald is huge boxing fan -- and often attends big fights. He was most recently at the Anthony Joshua vs. Wladimir Klitschko fight in England. 

He's been to Mayweather fights in the past. Arnie's also a UFC fan -- and was in the building at UFC 189 to watch Conor McGregor fight Chad Mendes. 

Tickets won't be cheap -- but Arnold's rich.

Then again, you really think they're gonna make Schwarzenegger pay?! 

