Prince William Hugs Victim of London Fire

Prince William comforted families devastated by the London fire that killed as many as 58 people.

The Prince hugged an inconsolable woman whose husband went missing after the blaze, which consumed the entire building. It's a break from protocol ... embracing commoners, but the Prince clearly wanted to show compassion. Other families walked away from the visit to say William truly seems to care about their grief.

The death toll is expected to rise ... possibly to as many as 70 victims.