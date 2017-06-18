Rob Kardashian & Blac Chyna Mickey Gets 'Em Together ... For Father's Day

EXCLUSIVE

Remember Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna ﻿had a kid together? We almost forgot too ... until we saw they'd all resurfaced at Disneyland for Father's Day.

Rob and BC worked out their differences to come together Sunday with their 7-month-old daughter, Dream, for a day at the Happiest Place on Earth.

Eyewitnesses spotted them getting on and off It's a Small World -- with Chyna and Dream both rockin' Mouse ears ... and Rob opting for his go-to outfit, of course.

As we reported ... Rob and Chyna have had some bumps in the road ever since Dream was born back in November. And yet, time and time again they reunite for sweet moments like this.

From the looks of their stroller couple action, you'd never guess anything was amiss. Happy Dad Day, Rob!