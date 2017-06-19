DeMario Jackson I Didn't Know Corinne Had a BF

DeMario Jackson says he wouldn't have hooked up with Corinne Olympios if he knew she had a BF ... this from the guy who got kicked off "The Bachelorette" for having a GF.

DeMario was out Sunday in L.A. when a pap asked if he would have done what he did in the pool with Corinne if he'd known? DeMario says absolutely not.

It's interesting though -- DeMario was booted from Rachel Lindsay's 'Bachelorette' season and got made into a villain after he was caught lying about his then-girlfriend ... who isn't a big fan of his to this day.

DeMario's aware of the irony here ... or at least he seems to be.