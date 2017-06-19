TMZ

TMZ LIVE

TMZ SPORTS

  • FS1
    M-T-Th-F:
    9:00 PM PST

    W:
    9:30 PM PST

Master P Says He Respects LaVar Ball's Hustle And Is Copping The ZO2's

Master P I Respect LaVar Ball's Hustle ... I'm Copping Some ZO2s!!

6/19/2017 12:45 AM PDT
EXCLUSIVE

Hip hop mogul Master P says there ain't nothing wrong with LaVar Ball's hustle ... telling TMZ Sports he respects the man's game so much he's gonna buy a pair of those $500 ZO2s to support the cause.

P sat down with us and talked about what it's like to be the father of a basketball phenom -- his son, Hercy, is one of the best 8th graders in America -- and wanted his thoughts on LaVar's parenting.

Obviously, LaVar's gotten his fair share of controversy, but P's not on board with that, saying that he believes LaVar has a clear vision for his family, and is willing to support it with his substantial wallet.

Are you listening, LaVar? A No Limit edition shoe might be on the horizon.

Watch TMZ Sports on FS1 Get the new TMZ Sports app!
Commenting Rules ›
Around the Web