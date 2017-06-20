NBA's Larry Johnson Says Knicks Shouldn't Trade Porzingis

NBA's Larry Johnson Hey, Knicks ... DON'T TRADE PORZINGIS!

Grandmama has spoken ... with Larry Johnson telling TMZ Sports he REALLY hopes his NY Knicks don't trade away Kristaps Porzingis.

The rumors are spreading like wildfire ... that Phil Jackson is taking calls from other NBA teams looking to make a deal for the Latvian wonderkid before the NBA Draft.

So, when we saw the ex-Knicks star in NYC on Tuesday, we asked him to weigh in ... and it's clear he's against moving KP.

The Knicks and KP don't seem to be on the best of terms right now ... but LJ seems to think the team is better with him than without him.