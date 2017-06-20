L.A. Rams Rookies Crash 'Friends' Set ... Diversity Ensues!

You're looking at the most black people ever on the set of "Friends" ... courtesy of the L.A. Rams!

The Rams' rookie class hit up the Warner Bros. Studios in Burbank, CA on Monday for a spectacular VIP tour of the backlot ... which included Central Perk.

Serious question ... these guys are in their early 20s. Do you think any of them have ever seen a full episode of "Friends"?

Doesn't matter ... the guys had a blast anyway visiting other iconic Warner Bros. movie stuff --- including Harry Potter's broom, the Batmobile and more!

WR's Cooper Kupp and Shakeir Ryan even went behind bars in the jail cell from "Suicide Squad."

Other must-dos ... visit the Hollywood sign, survive an earthquake, go to the Walk of Fame and leave disappointed and get stuck on the 405.

Welcome to L.A.!