Philando Castile's fatal shooting at the hands of Officer Jeronimo Yanez is being seen in police dash cam for the first time ... and it shows Yanez firing a least 7 shots at point-blank range.
Yanez was found not guilty last week of manslaughter in the July 2016 shooting. The deadly incident had only been seen previously in the aftermath video Philando's girlfriend broadcast on Facebook Live. The police video was released Tuesday.
Castile was pulled over in Falcon Heights, Minnesota for a busted taillight. In this video, you can hear Castile inform Yanez he has a gun in the car. The officer tells him not to reach for it, Castile tries to explain he's NOT reaching for it ... and then the shooting began.
Officer Yanez claimed he feared for his life during the traffic stop.