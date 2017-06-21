Addison Russell's Wife Filing For Divorce, Won't Speak To MLB Investigators

MLB's Addison Russell Wife Filing For Divorce ... Won't Talk To MLB Investigators

Chicago Cubs star Addison Russell's wife is filing for divorce ... just 2 weeks after the MLB opened a domestic violence investigation against the All-Star infielder.

Melisa Russell had addressed the split on Instagram earlier this month ... hinting infidelity was the problem. Melisa's friend later commented on the post, claiming Russell had "mentally and physically" abused his wife. The league took notice and launched an investigation.

Melisa's lawyers released a statement saying she will not speak with investigators about the claims ... and hopes to find a resolution in the best interest of their 1-year-old son.

Russell adamantly denies the accusations, calling them "false and hurtful" ... and has not been officially punished by the Cubs or MLB.