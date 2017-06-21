Bill Cosby Jury Had 2 Not Guilty Holdouts

Jurors in the Bill Cosby sexual assault trial reportedly voted to convict the comedian on 2 counts of sexual assault by a vote of 10 - 2.

A juror broke the silence after the verdict by telling ABC News 10 of the jurors believed Cosby digitally penetrated Andrea Constand without her consent, and also believed he drugged her. On the third count -- that she was unconscious or unaware -- the vote was 11 - 1 in favor of acquittal.

Here's what's shocking. The juror says when they first went into the jury deliberation room they took a straw vote -- non-binding -- and "overwhelmingly voted to find Cosby not guilty." It's unclear what discussions changed so many minds.

In the end, the 2 jurors who felt Cosby was not guilty were not budging, so a mistrial was declared.

The juror says it got super heated in the deliberation room, which was so small jurors couldn't even pace.