Chanel West Coast I'm Not Mad at Charlamagne, But I Have a GREAT Comeback!

EXCLUSIVE

Chanel West Coast's beef with Charlamagne Tha God is all water under the bridge, or will be ... right after she gets in one last shot at him.

We got Chanel Tuesday at Pink Taco on Sunset, and asked about her blow-up with Charlamagne on MTV's "Ridiculousness." She went off when he called her a "wack rapper" ... but now says the spat was beneficial for both of them.

She got a ton more followers and exposure, and he got a future guest for his show. Maybe.

Not sure he'll call Chanel after this last dig. Your move, CTG!