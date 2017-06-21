George Clooney, Rande Gerber ¡Dios Mio We Just Made $1 BIL Off Casamigos!!!

Exclusive Details

George Clooney doesn't need your Target gift card for diapers and strollers, because he and Tequila partner Rande Gerber just scored a billion bucks by selling their Casamigos brand.

The buyer -- Diageo, a British alcohol beverage company.

George and Rande agreed to stay with the company, which means they'll rake in even more.

The 2 bros, along with Michael Meldman, created the brand just 4 years ago ... so their return is spectacular.

Rande tells TMZ he's shocked at how much money they made, saying, "We never could have imagined it."