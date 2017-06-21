TMZ

Troy Aikman Flaunts Shredded Bod with New Fiancee

Troy Aikman Ripped for Her Pleasure

6/21/2017 2:54 PM PDT
Breaking News

Here's 50-year-old Troy Aikman showing off his insanely shredded physique while lounging with his brand new smokin' hot fiancee in the Caribbean. 

The Dallas Cowboys legend is a notorious workout-aholic and clearly it's paying off (#abs #pecs). 

Troy's having a helluva year -- he just popped the question to Capa Mooty during a romantic vacation to Italy ... and now they're enjoying the engagement (and she's enjoying the view!). 

No word on when the ceremony will go down -- but the good news, they're both already in wedding shape!

