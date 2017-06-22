Ice Cube: Chauncey Billups Announcement Was Premature, 'I Opened My Big Mouth'

Ice Cube Billups Announcement Was Premature 'I Opened My Big Mouth'

EXCLUSIVE

Ice Cube is backpedaling on that whole Chauncey Billups to the Cavs thing -- saying CB is still with the BIG3 league because the NBA deal isn't officially done yet.

"Right now he with us until I hear something different," Cube tells TMZ Sports ... "Yesterday I opened my big mouth and it wasn't done yet."

Of course, Cube is referring to Billups taking a job with the Cavs front office -- the two sides are reportedly very close to striking a deal.

But until the pen hits the paper, Chauncey is still contracted to play/coach in Cube's BIG3 league -- leading the Killer 3's squad.

Cube says if/when the deal goes through with the Cavs, he'll absolutely let CB out of his BIG3 contract because the league wants to serve as a pipeline to the NBA.